Empirical Finance LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,760,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,412,000 after acquiring an additional 902,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day moving average of $86.86. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.06%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

