Empirical Finance LLC Has $387,000 Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Equifax by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Equifax by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36,858 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.18.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $234.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

