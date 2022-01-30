Empirical Finance LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $206,237,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after acquiring an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,820. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $166.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day moving average of $156.90. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $171.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

