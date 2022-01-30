Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 76.2% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $92.84.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

