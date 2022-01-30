Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.37.

TSE:ENB opened at C$53.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.78 and a 12-month high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

