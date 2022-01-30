Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.54. 710,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

