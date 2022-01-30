Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.26.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,932 shares of company stock worth $33,042,396. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.03. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

