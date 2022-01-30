Entegris (ENTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.70. Entegris has a one year low of $93.50 and a one year high of $158.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Entegris from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entegris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Entegris worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

