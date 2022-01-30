EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of EPAM Systems worth $29,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $451.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.60 and a 1 year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

