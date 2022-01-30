EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.71% of EPAM Systems worth $230,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $451.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $595.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.84. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.60 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total transaction of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

