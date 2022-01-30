Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 79.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,535 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 250,511 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Amundi purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Adobe by 95.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock opened at $518.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $578.45 and its 200 day moving average is $613.81. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.