Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Monster Beverage worth $47,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $85.31 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.