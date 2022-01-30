Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $31.80 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213,877 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of VMware as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in VMware by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VMware by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,850 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $59,005,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VMware by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.32.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $129.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

