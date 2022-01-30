Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $33,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 715,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,265,000 after purchasing an additional 75,497 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.93.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $150.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.29 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

