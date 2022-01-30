Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at CIBC

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$11.75 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EQX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.88.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

