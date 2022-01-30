Equitable Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 59,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS opened at $54.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.