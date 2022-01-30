Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after buying an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

MA stock opened at $382.51 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $375.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

