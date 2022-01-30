Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.53% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,070 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

EELV opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $25.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.