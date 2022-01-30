Equitable Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,974 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.