Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Veritex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

In related news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Veritex by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

