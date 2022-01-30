Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS stock opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,627,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after purchasing an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.