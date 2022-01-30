Equity Residential (EQR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $5,978,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

