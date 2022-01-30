Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) PT Lowered to SEK 277 at Barclays

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.25.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of ETTYF opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.