Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Short Interest Up 604.2% in January

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 604.2% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. Eurobank Ergasias Services and has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eurobank Ergasias Services and from €1.20 ($1.36) to €1.30 ($1.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Eurobank Ergasias Services & Holdings SA engages in the provision of retail, corporate, private banking, asset management, insurance, treasury, capital markets, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, Wealth Management, Global and Capital Markets, International, and Other and Elimination Center.

