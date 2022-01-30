Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EURN. ING Group raised Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NYSE EURN opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.29.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Euronav by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 293,464 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Euronav by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Euronav by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

