Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at $153,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exagen stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Exagen has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

