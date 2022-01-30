Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.