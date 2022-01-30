Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 863,800 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the December 31st total of 355,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XCUR opened at $0.16 on Friday. Exicure has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Get Exicure alerts:

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. The business had revenue of ($3.68) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XCUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Exicure during the second quarter worth $49,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Exicure during the second quarter worth $404,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exicure during the second quarter worth $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exicure by 28.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Exicure by 25.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.