Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after acquiring an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after buying an additional 320,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $113.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.59. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

