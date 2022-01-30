Exxon Mobil (XOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XOM opened at $75.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $318.70 billion, a PE ratio of -54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $76.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exxon Mobil stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.98.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

