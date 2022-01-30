Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.18

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 566703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Research analysts forecast that Fanuc Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

