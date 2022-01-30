Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $55.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

