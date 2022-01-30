Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stake Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Federal Signal were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FSS opened at $38.15 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

