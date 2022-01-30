Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $366.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $382.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

