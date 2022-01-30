Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,667.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,831.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,808.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,801.56 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

