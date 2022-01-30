Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 934 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBL. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,423 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13.

BBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

