Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

