Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $155.07 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

