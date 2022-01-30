Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 106 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 227,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 896.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 484,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 436,056 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 75,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $366.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

