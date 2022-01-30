Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 1,795 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 6.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

