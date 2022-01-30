Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 22,933 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 160.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $75.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.00.

