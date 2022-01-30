Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,196,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 110,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,766,000.

Shares of LEMB stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.66. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

