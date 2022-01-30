Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,309.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total value of $1,235,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $846.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,033.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $891.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

