Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 692 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,883 shares of company stock worth $66,189,185. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $130.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $84.57 and a 52-week high of $137.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

