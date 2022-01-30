Financial Analysis: Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) vs. Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Midwest Energy Emissions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 23,454.04 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Midwest Energy Emissions $8.16 million 4.69 -$5.83 million ($0.05) -8.54

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Midwest Energy Emissions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Midwest Energy Emissions -34.57% N/A -54.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Mirion Technologies and Midwest Energy Emissions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Midwest Energy Emissions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.44%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Risk & Volatility

Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Mirion Technologies

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A. MacPherson on July 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, TX.

