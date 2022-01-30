FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $30.48 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,937 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.3% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,414,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 32.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.36.

ADBE stock opened at $518.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $613.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $244.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,312 shares of company stock worth $8,963,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

