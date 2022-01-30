FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $8.85 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $218.67 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.09.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

