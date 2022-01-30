FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after buying an additional 55,693 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,412,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 50.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $4,627,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $381.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.