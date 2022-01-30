FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,169,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 80,457 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 62.8% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $234.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.