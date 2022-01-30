Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Trading Up 0.4%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 793 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

About Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

